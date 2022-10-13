Saudi Arabia says OPEC+ oil cut ‘purely economic’

Saudi Arabia rejected as “not based on facts” statements criticising the kingdom after an OPEC+ decision last week to cut its oil production target despite US objections, saying it serves the interests of both consumers and producers.

The OPEC+ decision was adopted through consensus, took into account the balance of supply and demand and was aimed at curbing market volatility, the Saudi foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

President Joe Biden pledged earlier this week that “there will be consequences” for US relations with Saudi Arabia after OPEC+ said last week it would cut its oil production target by 2 million barrels per day.