Asian markets mixed as traders pause ahead of US inflation data

Equities fluctuated Monday as traders took a breather after the past weeks' healthy run as they absorbed weak Chinese data and reports that the United States planned to ramp up tariffs on clean energy products from the Asian country.

A sharp drop in US consumer confidence and a pick-up in inflation expectations also weighed on sentiment as eyes turn to the release later this week of the latest consumer price index (CPI).

The readings follow a recent rally across world markets fuelled by optimism that the Federal Reserve and other major central banks will soon cut interest rates.

The week was set to begin on a tepid note after figures showed a drop in a broad measure of credit in China that sparked worries of a further slackening in the world's number two economy.