European regulators crack down on Big Tech

In May, Meta was hit with a record 1.2-billion euro ($1.27 billion) fine by the EU's lead privacy regulator for its handling of user information and given five months to stop transferring users' data to the United States.

EU regulators said in June that Alphabet's Google may have to sell part of its adtech business to address concerns about anti-competitive practices, threatening the company with its harshest regulatory penalty to date.

The EU competition watchdog last year accused Apple of restricting rivals' access to its tap-and-go technology, NFC, used for mobile wallets, making it difficult for them to develop rival services on Apple devices. The regulators have since continued their investigation.

In December 2022, Amazon settled three antitrust probes after it addressed the EU's concerns over its use of sellers' data.

In September, the EU picked out 22 so-called "gatekeeper" services run by Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft and TikTok-owner ByteDance, giving them six months to comply with the provisions of its wide-ranging Digital Markets Act (DMA).