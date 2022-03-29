Oil prices sink, stocks surge on Ukraine talks 'progress'

World oil prices dived and European stocks rallied on Tuesday as apparent progress in peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv sparked hope of an end to the Ukraine conflict.

Oil price fell by more than five per cent, with New York's WTI contract dipping under $100 per barrel as traders eyed easing Russian oil supply fears amid face-to-face talks in Istanbul aimed at resolving the nearly five-week-old war.

Russia said it would scale down military activity around Kyiv following the "meaningful" talks in Turkey, as Ukraine's negotiators called for international guarantees for the country's security.