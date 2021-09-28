Pandemic brings forward predictions for peak oil demand

The Covid-19 pandemic this year has dented oil consumption and brought forward forecasts by energy majors, producers and analysts for when the world's demand for oil may peak.

Demand was about 100 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2019 and has yet to recover to that level because of the pandemic.

The rise of electric vehicles and a shift to renewable energy has also led to revisions in forecasts.

There is no consensus on when oil demand could peak, but the predictions could affect oil exploration and development plans.