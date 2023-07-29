IMF, Argentina reach staff deal on loan reviews to unlock $7.5b

The International Monetary Fund said on Friday it has reached a staff-level agreement with Argentina to unlock about $7.5 billion and complete the fifth and sixth reviews of the struggling country's $44 billion loan program.

The agreement, which still needs IMF Executive Board approval, eases some program requirements because a devastating drought has created a "very challenging" economic environment in Argentina, causing some end-June financial targets to be missed.

Reuters first reported the agreement would combine the fifth and sixth reviews of Argentina's IMF program - a move that provides additional loan funds sooner. The IMF said its board would meet to consider the agreement in the second half of August.