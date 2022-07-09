Putin warns West: sanctions risk energy price spike catastrophe

European Union customers have said they want to wean themselves off Russian gas while Group of Seven leaders said last month that they wanted to explore “price caps” on Russian fossil fuel, including oil.

“Sanctions restrictions on Russia cause much more damage to those countries that impose them,” Putin told the leaders of Russia’s oil and gas industry, including Rosneft Chief Executive Igor Sechin and Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

“Further use of sanctions may lead to even more severe - without exaggeration, even catastrophic - consequences on the global energy market.”