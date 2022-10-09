Ukraine’s economy shrank by 30pc in first three quarters of 2022

Ukraine’s economy shrank by an estimated 30 per cent in the first three quarters of 2022 compared with the same period in 2021, largely due to Russia’s invasion, the economy ministry said on Saturday.

Bad weather in September that slowed the pace of harvesting also played a role, as did interruptions in supply from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the ministry said in a statement. Ukraine and Russia accuse each other of shelling the facility.