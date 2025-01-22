Bitcoin hits record above $109,000

Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, approached the previous session's record high on Tuesday in choppy trading as the top U.S. markets regulator unveiled a plan to overhaul rules for the sector.

Bitcoin hit a record high $109,071 on Monday when Trump, who has pledged to be a "crypto president," was sworn in, but sank when crypto was not included in a flurry of executive actions on Day One.

Bitcoin prices rose 3.8 per cent while Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency, gained 1.4 per cent as the market shook off some of that disappointment.