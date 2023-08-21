FBCCI and IOFS working together to expand Halal market opportunities

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) and the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS), a concern of the OIC, have set their will on expanding business in the global ‘Halal’ market together.
Both the FBCCI and IOFS have outlined their plans to enhance Halal product availability and market penetration in a discussion meeting held at the FBCCI Icon in Dhaka on Monday.
FBCCI president Mahbubul Alam said that the halal market is growing in both Muslim and Non-Muslim nations.
He said a significant share of the halal industry came from The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member nations, which was worth USD $3.7 trillion in 2020.
In the fiscal year 2022-2023, $843.03 million worth of halal products were exported from Bangladesh, with 70 per cent of those exports going to Muslim nations, he said.
FBCCI president said, “To provide local manufacturers and commercial companies with Halal certificates and emblems, the government formed a Department of Halal Certification (DHC) under the Islamic Foundation in 2007. But Halal certification in Bangladesh still faces significant obstacles.”
“Bangladesh must make effective efforts to establish a notable presence in the domestic and global halal markets. We need to find ways to work together and coordinate with the different OIC bodies to make it easier to certify things as halal,” he added.
Mahbubul Alam said, although Bangladesh has a large and well-built agricultural sector, inadequate supply chain infrastructure often results in significant post-harvest losses, reducing the overall productivity and profitability of the sector.
He urges cooperation and investment from OIC member countries to improve the existing agriculture infrastructure and cold chain in Bangladesh.
Speaking in the meeting director general of IOFS professor Yerlan Baidaulet praised Bangladesh for the revolutionary improvement in agro production.
He said, “We are very proud to have such a member country like Bangladesh. We would like to have strong support and partnership with the private sector in the field of agriculture and food processing.”
There is huge potential in the Halal market globally and it’s growing tremendously. But this market is dominated by Non-Muslim Countries. It is the big time to grab the halal market, he said.
A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the International Islamic Food Processing Association (IFPA) and FBCCI. FBCCI president Mahbubul Alam and director general of IOFS professor Yealan Baidaulet signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisation.
Under the agreement FBCCI will get membership services from IFPA which include access to IFPA Publications; Invitations to various IFPA events; Establishing B2B agri-food cooperation among the private sector of the OIC countries.