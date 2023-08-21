FBCCI and IOFS working together to expand Halal market opportunities

FBCCI president Mahbubul Alam said that the halal market is growing in both Muslim and Non-Muslim nations.

He said a significant share of the halal industry came from The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member nations, which was worth USD $3.7 trillion in 2020.

In the fiscal year 2022-2023, $843.03 million worth of halal products were exported from Bangladesh, with 70 per cent of those exports going to Muslim nations, he said.

FBCCI president said, “To provide local manufacturers and commercial companies with Halal certificates and emblems, the government formed a Department of Halal Certification (DHC) under the Islamic Foundation in 2007. But Halal certification in Bangladesh still faces significant obstacles.”