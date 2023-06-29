Is Vietnam running out of steam as an EU investment hub?

Nothing appeared to be able to stop Vietnam’s economic growth, which averaged almost 6 per cent annually between 2010 and 2022. The country had one of Asia’s highest growth rates during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

But the economy is now wheezing. Exports in the first five months of the year were down 11.6 per cent, compared to the same period in 2022, while exports to EU markets fell by 6.5 per cent, according to government data released in June.

Over the same period, industrial output fell 2 per cent. Foreign sales of smartphones, Vietnam’s biggest export earner, dropped by 16 per cent. First quarter growth stood at just 3.3 per cent.

Forecaster Oxford Economics recently cut its growth projections for Vietnam from 4.2 to 3 per cent for the year. Vietnam’s government expects growth of 6.5 per cent — but it was already lower than the 8 per cent achieved last year.