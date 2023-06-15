China central bank cuts key interest rate to boost economy

China’s central bank cut a key interest rate and injected $33 billion into financial markets Thursday, as data showed the world’s second-largest economy was flagging.

The medium-term lending facility (MLF) rate—the interest for one-year loans to financial institutions—was lowered 10 basis points to 2.65 percent, the People’s Bank of China said in a statement.

The PBOC also said it was offering 237 billion yuan ($33 billion) of funds to banks through the medium-term lending facility, “to maintain reasonable and sufficient liquidity in the banking system”.

The bank also announced a surprise cut in a short-term interest rate this week, which analysts said reflected growing concern about the state of the economy among Chinese policymakers.

In another sign of weakness, youth unemployment rose to a record 20.8 percent in May, according to official data released on Thursday.

The MLF rate guides the benchmark lending rate for households, businesses and mortgages, which is set to be announced next week.

A lowered MLF rate reduces commercial banks’ financing costs, in turn encouraging them to lend more and potentially boosting domestic consumption.