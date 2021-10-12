Some European countries run coal-fired power plants as gas costs soar

Natural gas prices have soared as the industry has been unable to meet massive demand in many countries.

Bitter winters in Asia and North America earlier this year, followed by heatwaves in Asia and drought in Brazil, lifted demand, according to the International Energy Agency.

At the same time, production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) has been hampered by outages and delayed maintenance, the IEA said last month.

The energy crisis in Europe has also been exacerbated by a lack of wind for turbine sites, while hydropower has not been enough close the gap in the United States.