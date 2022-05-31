Sri Lanka port switches to pedal power after fuel shortages

Motorists around the South Asian country are forced to spend hours or even days waiting for rationed fuel at gas stations.

The bicycle initiative was aimed at conserving petrol in the Colombo deep-sea container port, Sri Lanka Ports Authority chairman Prasantha Jayamanna said.

“We have built a cycle track along a disused railway line for those who come to the port to use cycles instead of other vehicles,” he told reporters.

The port in Sri Lanka’s capital sits on 469 hectares (1,160 acres) of land, with its longest road stretching four kilometres (2.5 miles) through the facility.