India's Oct inflation seen falling below 7pc: Central bank chief

A Reuters poll forecast retail price inflation to slow in October to 6.73 per cent, due to weaker food price rises and a strong base year-on-year, but to remain stubbornly above the 6 per cent upper limit of the central bank's tolerance band.
The data will be released at 1200 GMT on Monday.
"Overall India's macroeconomic fundamentals remain strong and resilient," Das said.
The medium-term inflation target should continue to be held at 4 per cent, he added.
"If it (inflation) remains above 6 per cent for a prolonged period, it will be detrimental to growth, hence 6 per cent has been kept as the upper tolerance band," he said.
Das said it was too early to get into a debate about whether inflation is likely to stay higher for longer.
The change in inflation target could indicate that the central banks are less committed to "fight the war against inflation. It's too early to enter into that debate," he said.