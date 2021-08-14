Stocks make modest gains after days of records

US and European stock markets made modest gains on Friday after days of records as concerns about the pandemic sparked a surprise collapse in US consumer confidence.

On Wall Street, the Dow and S&P 500 eked out a fourth consecutive record close and modest gains for the week amid thin summer trading.

European equities edged higher to cap the week, with Frankfurt's DAX 30 momentarily breaching the 16,000-point mark for the first time and Paris briefly reaching a 21-year high.