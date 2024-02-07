QatarEnergy signs 20-year gas deal with India’s Petronet

“This agreement is another key milestone in the long-standing energy partnership between Qatar and India and comes on the heels of the 20th anniversary of the first LNG shipment to India,” Energy Minister Saad al-Kaabi, QatarEnergy’s CEO said.

The first deliveries of gas to India by QatarEnergy’s LNG fleet are due from May 2028.

“We believe that this new agreement... will further strengthen the relationship with India and support its vision to increase the contribution of natural gas in its energy mix,” Kaabi said.