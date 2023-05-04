US Fed hikes interest another 0.25pc, suggests raises to stop

The US Federal Reserve raised its interest rates by a quarter percentage point on Wednesday, putting them in the 5.0 per cent-5.25 per cent range. It’s the Fed’s tenth consecutive increase since March 2022, soon after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But the announcement was accompanied by an indication investors had long awaited about the possibility of the interest hikes nearing their end.

Rather than its standard comment of recent months, saying that it “anticipates” that further rates increases will be necessary in the near-term, the Fed on Wednesday instead said that it would monitor incoming data to determine whether more increases “may be appropriate.”

Although that comment falls far short of a guarantee, it’s the first time in months the Fed has watered down what used to be a warning that investors and business should price in more increases in the short-term.