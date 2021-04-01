UK's Next pauses Myanmar orders, switching to Bangladesh, Cambodia, China

Britain's Next on Thursday joined a growing list of European clothing retailers suspending new production orders with factories in Myanmar in the wake of February's military coup.

Myanmar has been rocked by protests since the army overthrew the elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1 citing unsubstantiated claims of fraud in a November election.

At least 536 civilians have been killed in protests, 141 of them on Saturday, the bloodiest day of the unrest, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP).

Myanmar is known globally for its yarn, fabric and textile products, and its garment industry is a key source of jobs.