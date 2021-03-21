US appeals WTO panel report on S Korea over tariffs

The US has appealed a World Trade Organisation’s panel report in favour of Seoul over Washington’s high tariffs on South Korea’s steel and power transformer products.

The US filed a notice of appeal with the WTO’s Appellate Body, a move that left the dispute in limbo as the de facto Supreme Court of international trade has stopped functioning for more than a year.

The WTO’s Dispute Settlement Body had planned to hold a meeting on Friday to adopt the panel report, but the meeting was cancelled due to the U.S. appeal.

The U.S. move came two months after the WTO panel said eight cases of Washington’s tariffs on South Korean goods violated the international organisation’s rules, reports Yonhap news agency.