US, China differ over plans for Phase 1 trade deal talks

The Trump administration on Thursday declined to acknowledge any plans to meet with China over the Phase 1 trade deal after the commerce ministry in Beijing said bilateral talks would be held "in the coming days" to evaluate the agreement's progress.

Commerce ministry spokesman Gao Feng made the comments about the forthcoming discussions at a weekly briefing held online, but did not elaborate.

The videoconference meeting, originally envisioned for the 15 August six-month anniversary of the trade deal's launch, had been delayed, and US president Donald Trump said it was his decision.