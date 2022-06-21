US home prices top $400,000 for first time, crimping May sales

The median US home price broke above $400,000 for the first time, sending existing home sales in May falling for the fourth straight month, according to industry data released Tuesday.

Sales toppled 3.4 per cent compared to April as the median sales price hit $407,600, a 14.8 per cent surge compared to a year ago, the National Association of Realtors (NAR) reported.

The sales pace slowed to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.41 million last month, which was 8.6 per cent lower than May 2021, the report said.