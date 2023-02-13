No need for early OPEC+ meeting: UAE energy minister

There is no need for the OPEC+ group of oil producing nations to meet earlier than scheduled, the United Arab Emirates energy minister said on Monday, following Russia’s announcement at the end of last week it would unilaterally cut output.

“I do not see a requirement for a meeting. The market is balanced,” Suhail al-Mazrouei said when asked whether the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, led by Russia, would bring forward their next planned meeting.