Taiwan records biggest economic decline since 2009

Taiwan's economy shrank in the final quarter of 2022, the government said Wednesday, in the island's worst quarterly contraction since it was hammered by the global financial crisis in late 2009.

Gross domestic product in the last quarter fell 0.86 per cent year-on-year, according to preliminary figures released by the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics.

That is the first decline since the first quarter of 2016 and far worse than the 1.52 per cent increase the government had forecast in November.

"Pressure from inflation and interest rate hikes continued to suppress global demand, and the industrial chain continued to adjust inventories," the government's budget department said in a statement announcing the results.