Several countries extend oil cuts to boost prices

Saudi Arabia’s energy ministry said it would cut its production by one million barrels per day (bpd) from April to June (Q2), while Russia announced 471,000 bpd of cuts in Q2.

“In order to maintain market stability, these additional cuts will be gradually restored depending on market conditions,” after the end of the second quarter, said Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

The measures for both countries are in addition to a 500,000 bpd reduction announced in April 2023, which runs until the end of 2024.

UAE, Kuwait, Iraq and Kazakhstan followed suit, saying they would extend existing voluntarily cuts till the end of June.