Slow growth, high debt taking heavy toll on developing nations: UN

Poorer nations are increasingly struggling to navigate the sluggish global economy, the UN warned on Tuesday, calling for a fundamental rethinking of development strategies.

A report from the United Nations' trade and development agency UNCTAD highlighted how slow growth, soaring debt burdens, and weak investment and trade, were holding back developing countries and widening the economic chasm with wealthier nations.

The report, entitled "Rethinking development in the age of discontent", called for new policies and multilateral support to help developing countries overcome their challenges.