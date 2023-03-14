EU proposes power market revamp to blunt price spikes

The European Commission proposed changes to Europe's electricity market rules on Tuesday, to try to increase the use of fixed-price power contracts, shield consumers from price spikes and speed up the shift to renewable energy.

The European Union said last year it would overhaul its electricity market after cuts to Russian gas supplies drove European power prices to record highs, forcing industries to close and hiking household bills.

"The energy crisis spurred by Russia's attack on Ukraine exposed a number of shortcomings in the current system," EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said.

"The current framework has focused too much on short-term markets," she added.

The proposals stopped short of changes some countries had sought at the height of last year's price spikes.

The front-year German baseload power contract TRDEBYc1, a European benchmark, reached a peak above 1,000 euros/MWh last August, when gas prices also reached record highs.