Bankrupt Sri Lanka's recovery 'not yet assured': IMF

Bankrupt Sri Lanka's economic recovery was "not yet assured", the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned Wednesday, after the first review of its $2.9 billion bailout aimed at repairing the island nation's ruined finances.

The Washington-based lender of last resort said Sri Lanka had been unable to meet its revenue targets and ensure growth although it had tamed runaway inflation.

"Despite early signs of stabilisation, full economic recovery is not yet assured," the IMF said.