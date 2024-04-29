Yen rebounds after hitting 34-year low past 160 per dollar

The yen surged after diving to a new 34-year low past 160 per dollar on Monday as a forecast-beating US inflation reading dented expectations for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts this year.

It touched 160.17 in morning trade -- its weakest since 1990 -- fanning speculation that Japanese authorities would step in to support their currency for the first time since 2022.

But it briefly bounced to 155.05, with Bloomberg reporting that the move suggested investors were weighing the prospect that officials would step in. There was no comment from authorities, with the country marking a public holiday.

Friday's forecast-beating reading on the US personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index came after the Bank of Japan (BoJ) refused to tighten monetary policy further at its meeting last week.