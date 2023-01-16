As Davos opens, Oxfam urges ‘billionaire busting’ policies

The number of billionaires should be reduced by half by 2030 through higher taxes and other policies to make the world more equal, Oxfam said Monday as global elites meet in Davos.

The aid group made its plea as the Swiss Alpine village hosts political leaders, CEOs and celebrities for the week-long World Economic Forum starting Monday.

In a report titled “Survival of the Richest”, Oxfam said billionaires had doubled their wealth over the last 10 years, with the wealthiest one percent gaining 74 times more than the bottom 50 per cent.

The very wealthy have grown richer amid the cost-of-living crisis sparked by the Covid pandemic and soaring food and energy prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the report said.