Turkish lira surges after Erdogan backs huge rate hike

Turkey's troubled lira surged Thursday after the central bank delivered a much larger than expected interest rate hike that broke free from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's era of unorthodox economics.

The increase to 25 per cent from 17.5 per cent followed a more modest raise of 2.5 per centage points last month.

Most economists had expected the bank to lift its policy rate to 20 per cent on Thursday.

"Monetary tightening will be further strengthened as much as needed in a timely and gradual manner until a significant improvement in the inflation outlook is achieved," the central bank said.