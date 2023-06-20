Eyeing China, EU to unveil plans to combat economic risks

The EU will on Tuesday detail the economic security risks facing the bloc and new tools Brussels can use as it seeks to muscle up against rivals Russia and China.

The bloc wants to learn lessons from the aftermath of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine last year when Brussels realised too late how over-reliant the EU had become on Russian energy and had to scramble to find new resources.

It has already sought to bring more production nearer to or into Europe after the devastating supply chain shocks during the coronavirus pandemic.

The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, will present the “economic security strategy”, in a move away from the European Union’s free-market ideals that has some worrying over a more protectionist push.