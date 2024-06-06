Products that might see price drop

Laptop

The finance minister in his budget speech recommends waiving 15 per cent VAT applicable at import stage on Laptop. This will reduce the total tax incidence from 31 per cent to 20.50 per cent.

Powered milk

The price of powdered milk has been high for a long time. According to Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), price of per kg powdered milk ranges between Tk 790 to Tk 800. This price might see decrease due to withdrawal of supplementary duty on this product.

“We propose to withdraw the existing 20% supplementary duty on packed powdered milk up to 2.5 kg,” said the minister.

Dialysis

Prices of dialysis might decrease as import duty has been lowered on dialysis filter and circuit.

“Dialysis filter and dialysis circuit are two essential components used in the dialysis of kidney patients. I propose reducing the existing import duty from 10% to 1% on the import of these two products,” the finance minister said.