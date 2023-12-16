Bangladesh edges Pakistan, India in per capita GDP

People in Bangladesh earn more on average than people in India and Pakistan. This is the calculation of earning within the country. Two decades ago, people of both countries would earn much more than people of Bangladesh.

After independence, Bangladesh was termed as a 'basket case'. But within 50 years of independence, Bangladesh surpassed two of the biggest powers in South Asia in GDP per capita. Bangladesh has been ahead of India and Pakistan in many economic and social indicators including average life expectancy, literacy rate, women empowerment and so on for the last two decades.

As per International Monetary Fund (IMF), Bangladesh has been ahead of India for four years at a stretch in terms of per capita GDP. The country has had a higher per capita GDP than Pakistan for eight years now. Bangladesh’s per capita GDP is USD 2621 while India has USD 2,612 and Pakistan has USD 1,471.