Summit’s Aziz Khan 42nd richest person in Singapore

Summit Group’s founding chairman Aziz Khan has been featured in the ‘Singapore’s 50 richest’ list by Forbes.

US-based Forbes magazine unveils the list on Wednesday.

Aziz Khan, with an estimated net worth of $1 billion (Tk 95 billion) has been featured at 42nd on the list.

His net worth was $990 million in 2021. Aziz Khan’s wealth has gradually increased since 2019 and he made it to the list of Singapore’s billion-dollar club for the first time this year.