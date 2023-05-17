Govt to import 12,500 MT of sugar from US

The government will import 12,500 metric tonnes (MT) of sugar and 220,000 MT of fertliser to meet the domestic requirements.

Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) in a meeting on Wednesday approved a number of proposals in this regard. Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal presided over the meeting held virtually, reports UNB.

According to a proposal of the Commerce Ministry, Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) will import the sugar from Accentuate Technology Inc., USA (Local Agent: OMC Ltd., Dhaka) through an international open tender system at total cost of Tk 660.27 million with per kilogram (kg) at Tk 82.85.