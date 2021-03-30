Humaira Azam to be first female MD of private bank

Humaira Azam is set to become the first female managing director of a private bank in Bangladesh when she assumes the role in Trust Bank Limited, reports UNB.
She is currently serving as the additional managing director (AMD) at the bank.
Banking industry sources said the Trust Bank board of directors in a meeting on Monday selected Humaira for the post of MD and forwarded a proposal to the central bank in this regard.
The appointment will be made after getting approval from the Bangladesh Bank.
Humaira served as the first female MD in the IPDC Finance, a private financial institution.
The Dhaka University International Relations graduate started her banking career in 1990 as a trainee officer at ANZ Grindlays Bank.
In her long career, she served different foreign and local banks and financial institutions in various capacities.
Humaira joined HSBC Bangladesh in 1996 and switched to Standard Chartered Bank in 2002. In April 2009, she took over as the MD of the financial institution IPDC where she turned the organisation into a profitable one.
She joined Bank Asia in January 2012 as the chief risk management officer. In March 2016, she took over as the chief risk management officer and additional MD at the Trust Bank.
Earlier, Prabasikalyan Bank got the first woman MD in the state-owned banking sector.