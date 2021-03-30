Humaira Azam to be first female MD of private bank

Humaira Azam is set to become the first female managing director of a private bank in Bangladesh when she assumes the role in Trust Bank Limited, reports UNB.

She is currently serving as the additional managing director (AMD) at the bank.

Banking industry sources said the Trust Bank board of directors in a meeting on Monday selected Humaira for the post of MD and forwarded a proposal to the central bank in this regard.

The appointment will be made after getting approval from the Bangladesh Bank.

Humaira served as the first female MD in the IPDC Finance, a private financial institution.

The Dhaka University International Relations graduate started her banking career in 1990 as a trainee officer at ANZ Grindlays Bank.