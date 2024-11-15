Soybean oil shortage in market, duty cut to boost supply

There has been a major shortage in the supply of soybean oil in the market. This is because the country's edible oil refining companies have stopped selling bottled soybean oil to dealers for a week.

This has caused consumers significant inconvenience.

To increase the supply of edible oil, the trade advisor held a meeting with the traders who refine the edible oil on Thursday.

In the meeting, it was decided to reduce the existing value added tax (VAT) rate on import of edible oil from 10 per cent to 5 per cent.