Industries face four different crises

The regular import of raw materials is essential to continue industrial production. Business persons normally pay import costs at banks two to six months after import of the raw materials as per condition of their letters of credit (LC).

They are now paying import bills against the LCs that were opened when the dollar exchange rate was at Tk 86. In May, they repaid the credit after buying the greenback at Tk 94 to 95. But they are now counting Tk 109 per dollar to repay the bank loans, which eventually is skyrocketing their import costs.