IMF approves fourth round of debt relief for poor countries

The current round covers payments due through 10 January of next year, and the IMF said it may also extend the relief till April 13, the two-year anniversary of the first tranche of aid. If it did so, total relief would amount to $973 million.
Lesotho and Kyrgyzstan were added because they "meet the eligibility and qualification requirements for CCRT debt service relief in connection with the Covid-19 pandemic," the IMF said.
Besides those two, Benin, Burkina Faso, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Djibouti, Ethiopia, The Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Haiti, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mozambique, Niger, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Sierra Leone, Solomon Islands and Tajikistan received aid.
However Afghanistan, which had previously received relief, would not be getting aid this round because "there remains a lack of clarity within the international community regarding the recognition of the government in Afghanistan.
"As such, the Fund's engagement with Afghanistan continues to be on pause," the statement said.