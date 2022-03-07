Import from Russia and Ukraine halts: Wheat and rod prices soar

The importers have said that they open letters of credit in Singapore, UAE, Switzerland and any other third country, and then import goods from Russia. With the sanctions on Russia now in place, the suppliers in the third countries are not accepting letters of credit in order to avoid any complications. But now there is uncertainty even in the cases where letters of credit have been issued and the goods were awaiting shipment.

According to the US-based commodity exchange Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), on 28 February wheat was sold there at 340 US dollars per tonne. Four days later, on Friday, this shot up to 495 dollars per tonne.

In the meantime, the price of wheat has gone up in the wholesale market. Shahed Ul Alam, owner of RM Enterprise and wholesaler in Khatunganj, Chattogram, said there is no Russian or Ukrainian wheat in the market now. Canadian and Indian wheat is being sold. After the war broke out, Canadian wheat jumped to Tk 1820 by increasing Tk 100 per maund yesterday, Sunday.

He said Indian wheat jumped to Tk 1260 by increasing Tk 160 per maund.

The price of flour (brown and white) increased even before the Russia-Ukraine war. On Sunday's market price list of the government's Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), unpackaged brown flour (atta) sold for Tk 34 to Tk 36 per kg, which was 13 per cent higher than one year ago. And packaged atta sold for Tk 40 to Tk 45 per kg, going up by 25 per cent in one year.

Price of white flour (maida) has gone up too. According to TCB, the price of unpackaged flour has increased by 39 per cent in one year. It is now selling for Tk 47 to Tk 50 in the market.