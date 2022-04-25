Increased business can open up trade opportunities for Bangladesh, India: BGMEA

Increased business interactions and collaboration between apparel and textile exporters of Bangladesh and India can open up new trade opportunities, said Faruque Hassan, president of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), reports UNB.

It is important to provide more avenues and platforms to bring manufacturers and exporters of both countries closer so that they can reap mutual trade benefits, he said.

Faruque Hasan came up with the observations while exchanging views with Renu Mohindra, managing director of ‘Apparel Resources’, in Dhaka Sunday.