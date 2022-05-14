India bans wheat exports with immediate effect

India has imposed a ban on wheat exports with immediate effect as a scorching heatwave curtailed production in the country and local prices hit an all-time high amid strong export demand.

The Indian ban is likely to drive up global prices to new peaks and hit poor consumers in Asia and Africa as the country is the second largest wheat producer in the world, reports Reuters.

India’s wheat exports reportedly surged to 7 million tonnes in 2021-22 thanks to strong global demand.