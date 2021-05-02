Inward remittance flow witnesses 39pc growth in 10 months

Expatriate Bangladeshis sent US $20,672 million remittances during the first 10 months of the current fiscal 2020- 21, which is apparently 39 per cent higher than the same period of the preceding year, according to a finance ministry data.

The country received $14,868 million remittances during July to April in 2019-20 financial year, the data added.

Expatriate Bangladeshis sent $2,067 million remittances in April of the current fiscal 2020-21, which was $1,093 million (remitttances) during the month of April in 2019-20 financial year, the data added.