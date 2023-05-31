Dollar price for remittance, export income hiked

The prices of US dollar both for remittance and export earnings were hiked by Tk 0.50 and Tk 1 respectively.

The fresh prices will be effective from Thursday. From now on, remitters will receive Tk 108.50 per US dollar while Tk 107 for export income.

The Association of Bankers Bangladesh (ABB) and the Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealers Association (BAFEDA) took the decision on Wednesday.