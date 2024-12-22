Bangladesh receives $2b remittance in 21 days of December

Bangladesh received $2 billion in remittances in just 21 days of December, according to the latest update from Bangladesh Bank. This marks a slight increase from the $1.99 billion sent in December 2023.

The surge in remittances has been attributed to expatriates opting for legal channels, particularly following the political transition in the country.

Reports indicate that many overseas Bangladeshis had concerns that remittances under the previous government were being diverted for money launder purposes, fueling hesitation in sending money through official systems.