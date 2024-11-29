Massive irregularities in banking, energy sectors: Debapriya

Economist and distinguished fellow of the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) Debapriya Bhattacharya on Thursday said major irregularities were found in the country’s banking and energy sectors over the last 15 years.

Debapriya Bhattacharya, also the chief of the white paper preparation committee, informed that the committee would submit the final report on the financial sector to the chief advisor on Sunday and it is scheduled to disclose publicly on Monday.

The eminent economist made the remarks at an event on “Current Economic Situation and Launching of Open Budget Survey 2023 Results”, held at the Economic Reporters Forum (ERF) auditorium Thursday.

The programme was jointly organised by Research and Policy Integration for Development (RAPID), International Budget Partnership (IBP) and Economic Reporters’ Forum (ERF).

Debapriya said that looting took place more in the banking and energy sectors and the information has been highlighted in the report, which is scheduled to be submitted before the government on Sunday.