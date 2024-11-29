Massive irregularities in banking, energy sectors: Debapriya
Economist and distinguished fellow of the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) Debapriya Bhattacharya on Thursday said major irregularities were found in the country’s banking and energy sectors over the last 15 years.
Debapriya Bhattacharya, also the chief of the white paper preparation committee, informed that the committee would submit the final report on the financial sector to the chief advisor on Sunday and it is scheduled to disclose publicly on Monday.
The eminent economist made the remarks at an event on “Current Economic Situation and Launching of Open Budget Survey 2023 Results”, held at the Economic Reporters Forum (ERF) auditorium Thursday.
The programme was jointly organised by Research and Policy Integration for Development (RAPID), International Budget Partnership (IBP) and Economic Reporters’ Forum (ERF).
Debapriya said that looting took place more in the banking and energy sectors and the information has been highlighted in the report, which is scheduled to be submitted before the government on Sunday.
He said, “The committee formed by the government to prepare the white paper was given three months' time. Our work has already been completed. We have received millions of data. Editing is underway. Hopefully, we will hand it over to the chief advisor next Sunday.”
He went on saying, “Many initiatives have been taken to bring about changes in the economy after the change of government. If we can’t return to the people the wealth that was created through corruption, then what kind of revolution did we have?”
He said the white paper preparation committee in the financial sector has prepared a report in this regard after three months of rigorous discussions, reviews, data collection and verification with the concerned stakeholders including secretaries, businessmen, citizens and related individuals and institutions.
Earlier, a 12-member white paper preparation committee was formed on 28 August headed by economist Debapriya Bhattacharya to highlight the overall economic situation of the country. It is reviewing the sector-wise situation as well as the macroeconomic situation.