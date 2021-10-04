July-September export earnings witness 11.37 per cent growth

The export of goods during the first quarter (July-September) period of the current fiscal year (FY22) made a strong turnaround witnessing a healthy growth of 11.37 per cent thanks to the highest ever single month export earnings of over $4.16 billion last month, reports BSS.

The export of goods during this three-month period fetched $11,021.95 million surpassing the strategic target of $10,433 million having a growth of 5.65 per cent over the strategic target.

The export performance of Bangladeshi goods in the first quarter of the last fiscal year (FY21) was $9,896.84 million, according to the latest statistics of the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB).