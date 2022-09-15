Bangladesh, ADB agree to end projects timely to expedite economic recovery

The government of Bangladesh and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) at a tripartite portfolio review meeting (TPRM) Thursday discussed and agreed on actions to further improve the implementation of ADB-assisted projects for accelerating socio-economic recovery, reports BSS.

Kenichi Yokoyama, director general (DG) for ADB’s South Asia Department, in his opening remarks, appreciated the government’s efforts in maintaining strong economic recovery following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic despite increased global uncertainties, said a press release.