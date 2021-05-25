Large business firms boom during pandemic

Telecom companies in the country have made enormous profits during the Covid-19 pandemic as people have used been using their mobile phones more than ever to maintain interaction.

Due to the countrywide lockdown imposed by the government, there has been an increase in browsing the internet and talking over mobile phones. Students are also attending online classes over internet.

As a result, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) has received more taxes, VAT and supplementary taxes from mobile phone operators in 2020-21 fiscal than that of previous year.

The country’s four popular mobile phone operators -- Grameenphone, Robi, Banglalink and Teletalk -- are in the Large Taxpayers Unit (LTU) of NBR.

From these operators, NBR has received totaled Tk 70.86 billion as VAT in the first 10 months of 2020-21 fiscal, which is Tk 15 billion (28 per cent) more than the last one.

According to NBR, the amount of VAT was Tk 55.61 billion in last fiscal. Among the four operators, Grameenphone paid the highest VAT of Tk 37.74 billion.

Not only mobile phone operators, but the large companies of the major sectors also have earned huge profits. This year they have paid more taxes to the government treasury than the previous year.

Of the major sectors, cigarettes, mobile phones, pharmaceuticals, cement, banking and finance, food and beverage sectors have done well amid the pandemic.

These figures were obtained by analysing the VAT collection of NBR’s LTU till last April.

LTU has 110 large companies listed in different sectors of the country. During July-April of the current fiscal, the companies have paid a total of Tk 410.50 billion as VAT, which is 16 per cent more than the last year.

LTU had collected VAT of Tk 37.3 billion from large companies during the same period of last fiscal.